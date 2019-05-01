Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn walked the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday evening (May 1), their first red carpet appearance since they announced they are expecting their first child.

The couple were all smiles for the cameras. Jae donned a pale blue jacket and pantsuit with a slight belly bearing white shirt that showed no visible signs of her pregnancy. Kane was in all black and doting on his wife.

Brown revealed that he and Katelyn Jae are expecting in an Instagram post on April 15, sharing an ultrasound photo. "It's been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB'S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" he wrote.

Katelyn had her first ultrasound with Brown at her side, and she shared a video of it with fans online.

"The coolest day of my life by far," she captions an Instagram video of the procedure. "I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited. @kanebrown_music I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel, & love with."

The couple went on their first date at Top Golf and were engaged in April of 2017. The pair married on Oct.12 of 2018 at a farm in Tennessee.

Brown is presenting at the awards show tonight. He is also nominated for Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, Top Country Album for Kane Brown and Top Country Song for "Heaven."