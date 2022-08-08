When you're on the road, there's a lot of "hurry up and wait." After arriving in the next town, it's a rush to get things set up and do a soundcheck, but then there's typically some downtime before the show starts. Keith Urban — like many other traveling musicians — has gotten creative with how he fills that time.

The country singer — who is on his Speed of Now Tour (buy tickets here) — shared a video of his latest backstage activity, and it looks a lot like Mario Kart.

"While you guys are tailgating outside the venue ..." Urban writes in the caption on Instagram.

The video shows several clips of Urban whipping around on a drift kart, like one big kid. This motorized cart is known for its ability to drift or slide across surfaces flat surfaces. One model online says it can reach speeds of 12 miles per hour!

Urban is a complete professional pulling the brake and spinning out with a big smile on his face. He also turns some tight corners as he maneuvers the machine through rows of seats in the venue. It's good practice for the "Wild Hearts" singer, as he may have some competition soon.

"Drift cart races on tour?" Tyler Hubbard writes in the comments.

Hubbard will be joining Urban on tour in the fall, which could make for some great racing videos in the next few months. The Florida Georgia Line star is expected to hop on the road beginning Sep. 3 and will continue to open for Urban through the final show on Nov. 5. Ingrid Andress is also opening on the tour.