Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman joined forces to walk the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet, with Urban supporting his actress wife's nomination at the annual Beverly Hills, Calif., awards ceremony.

The couple shone brightly, with Urban in a classic black-and-white ensemble and Kidman in a garnet-hued sequined dress featuring a high neck and long sleeves.

Kidman is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama, for her role in the crime drama Destroyer. In the film, Kidman plays Los Angeles Police Department detective Erin Bell, who gets wrapped up in solving a murder that involves a former foe.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 6, 2019.

