Nicole Kidman turned to social media on Monday (Sept. 21) to introduce her followers to the newest member of her family with Keith Urban ... their fur-family, that is. The couple and their kids have taken in a rescue cat, and he's adorable.

Kidman posted a picture to Instagram, showing herself snuggling nose-to-nose with the family's new cat as he stretches his neck out tentatively from his carrier. He is white with black markings, and he looks like he's already making himself perfectly comfortable with his new mama.

"Meet the newest member of our fur-family, Louis!" Kidman writes to accompany the photo, adding a heart emoji and the hashtag #rescuecat.

Swipe through below to also see a video Kidman took of Louis, lying on his back and looking at the camera through slitted, seeingly contented eyes while slowly lifting his paws at her behind the camera while she softly speaks his name and coos, "Love you." The clip ends as she reaches out her free hand to stroke him.

Kidman and Urban married in June of 2006, and they have two daughters together, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Fans who follow the Oscar-winning actress on social media are already familiar with the family's other pets, which include two cats named Snow and Ginger and a dog named Julius.

The family spent quite a bit of their coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine together in lockdown in Nashville before heading to Australia to reunite with family there. Most recently, Urban hosted the 2020 ACM Awards in Nashville on Sept. 16, while Kidman watched via streaming from Australia. She shared a video of herself gazing lovingly at Urban on her laptop as he hosted the broadcast.

"Wishing I was there, but streaming @KeithUrban on the #ACMawards here in #ByronBay," Kidman wrote to accompany the brief Instagram clip.

According to People, Kidman is currently filming her new series, Nine Perfect Strangers, in Australia.