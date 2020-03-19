Stuck at home? Although Kelly Clarkson is an A-list star, she's just like the rest of us in this regard, having been forced to bow out of social interactions for some time due to the coronavirus pandemic. And if you don't believe celebrities are dealing with the same thing the rest of the world is facing, she's proving it with a social media post, which even gives fans a little impromptu concert.

In the video Clarkson shared, she explains she and her family are holed up in Montana, and she's looking very un-glam (no makeup, baseball cap). "That time ur quarantined, ur kids r sleeping so ur stuck in a bathroom & ur glam squad’s nowhere in sight," she captioned the post. After showing fans around her cabin's loo, including pointing out her husband's brown bathroom towel, the singer broke into Mariah Carey's "Vanishing" as a treat. While her appearance is definitely on the rustic side, her voice is as beautiful as ever.

Clarkson went on to urge fans to practice social distancing, reassuring everyone that we'll get through this: "This is just a really crappy time." She shared some tidbits that many of us can relate to, including having to deal with homeschooling their children and "cooking every meal, which I don't generally do."

Clarkson's talk show and Las Vegas residency have also been paused due to coronavirus concerns. The 37-year-old singer was set to launch her 2020 residency at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood in April; it is now set to launch in July.