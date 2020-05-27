Kelsea Ballerini's "Hole in the Bottle" is a country song for all the wine lovers. The star has officially released the track, her first-ever drinking tune, as her newest single.

Upbeat, slightly silly and twangy, yet poppy, "Hole in the Bottle" finds Ballerini nursing a heartache with a bottle of vino. She’s pragmatically determined to stay positive: “I won’t cry about love gone wrong / ‘Cause tears would water down this ruby red I’m sippin’ on,” Ballerini sings in the song’s second verse.

“There’s a hole in the bottle / Leakin’ all this wine / It’s already empty, and it ain’t even suppertime,” Ballerini sings in the song’s chorus. “No, I don’t miss him / In fact, it slipped my mind / There’s a hole in the bottle of wine.”

Ballerini debuted "Hole in the Bottle" during a showcase at the 2020 Country Radio Seminar on Feb. 19. The song is bookended with an old PSA about drinking, which adds a quirky touch to the track.

"Hole in the Bottle" is the third single that Ballerini has shared from her third studio album, March's Kelsea. She dropped "Homecoming Queen?", the first single from the project, in September, and her collaboration with pop singer Halsey, "The Other Girl," was briefly being promoted to country radio prior to "Hole in the Bottle."

Kelsea includes 13 songs in total. In addition to her special guest on "The Other Girl," Kenny Chensey appears on "Half of My Hometown." Both Chesney and Ballerini are from Knoxville, Tenn.