Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Who Really Inspired ‘Yeah Boy’

A guy inspired Kelsea Ballerini's "Yeah Boy," but if you had 100 guesses, you wouldn't even come close.

The singer tells Taste of Country it was a guy in a commercial who inspired her most recent hit song. If you love "Yeah Boy," thank rapper Flavor Flav.

"I went into this write and I had that commercial ... in my head," she says, reenacting it. "We spent like 30 minutes Googling this commercial and it's a Super Bowl commercial for Doritos. And Flavor Flav is the 'Yeah boy!'"

Jokingly, Ballerini told her co-writers they needed to write a song called "Yeah Boy," and then they did it. Forest Glen Whitehead and Keesy Timmer helped pen the song, which could soon become the country singer's fourth straight No. 1 from her debut album. In many ways she says the song is the cherry on top of a sundae she's finished with. Her next record doesn't include anything like "Yeah Boy." It's very personal.

“There were songs that I was nervous to show my label, nervous to show my management," she says, "but to see the way the people close to me that know me really well have responded to it makes me excited to get it out there.”

Expect a new single soon. She's been singing "Roses" on tour, including at an April gig with Thomas Rhett in Nashville. This summer she'll hit the road with Lady Antebellum and Brett Young. Together they'll play WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minn., in August.

