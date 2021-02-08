Fans of Kelsea Ballerini have probably noticed that the singer has disabled the comment feature on her Instagram account, and that's no accident.

As she related on the Bobby Bones Show Monday, Feb. 8, the reason she's putting a halt on that particular discourse is because she's feeling she needs to put up some personal boundaries.

"I'm super sensitive. And I think that's a good thing. For a long time, I was reading all the comments, and I would obviously love the good ones, but I would find the bad ones and they would just hurt my feelings," she told Bones. "I didn't want to get to a point where I was not posting and not sharing my life because I really like to be that person that's an oversharer."

Ballerini added that she believes others will benefit from her stance: "I think it's relatable and girls need to see that," she related.

"It's either me not sharing or me sharing and not caring about what people say. And so I just turned them off."

The singer isn't just blowing hot air. At the beginning of the year, Ballerini made a statement that she's determined to put a priority on her personal well-being

"My word of 2021 is 'healthy,'" Ballerini wrote on social media. "I want to nurture and focus on my physical, mental and emotional health that all took a bit of a backseat last year (anyone else?) Having a word for the year helps me stay focused and keeps my intentions set while I try to live a full life, stay creative and be productive."