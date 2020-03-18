Kelsea Ballerini still hates love songs, but says her new album includes two inspired by her husband, country singer Morgan Evans. Neither is a traditional love song however, although one definitely speaks to something many modern women feel before marriage.

“It’s just like fun and quirky and it’s just talking about how hot he is,” Ballerini says of “Bragger,” a song she wrote with Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally and Jimmy Robbins. “Because that’s an angle I can get behind.”

The second song, “Needy,” is more about her transition and personal growth as she’s grown up, fallen in love and gotten married. Julia Michaels helped Ballerini write this song, she tells Taste of Country Nights. She, too, is in a longterm relationship.

“We were talking about how we’re both really independent by nature and I like to be able to take care of myself,” the "Homecoming Queen?" singer explains. “And I think because of that, it was really hard for me to lean into that part of marriage where like you are now with this person, you’re a unit.”

Watch: Kelsea Talks About Songs Inspired By Her Husband + More

Ballerini and Evans got married on Dec. 2, 2017. Both of these songs are from Ballerini’s new Kelsea album, available on March 20.

“(‘Needy’) is really me kind of working through like, it’s OK to need somebody. It doesn’t mean that you’re co-dependent,” Ballerini adds. “It means that you have chosen to trust someone with half of your heart.

Watch the full interview with ToC Nights above. She talks about her new album as it relates to Evans at about 11 minutes, after she fully explains how Kenny Chesney wound up on her record and how there are more secrets still hidden in promo material in support of the album, but before she admits her husband has an album filled with love songs coming.

“He’s so good at it,” she says, laughing. “People are going to think I’m a terrible wife.”

Kelsea also includes a duet with Halsey called “The Other Girl” that the singer dished on during her conversation with Evan and Amber.