Kid Rock's public persona is a working-class hero, but he sure knows how to live the high life away from the spotlight. The rowdy blue-collar rapper-rocker and sometimes country singer is selling his mansion in Detroit for $2.2 million, and pictures show a grand estate that is actually very much on the traditional side.

According to Zillow, Kid Rock's 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 6,000-square-foot home in an exclusive subdivision in Detroit is one of only a very small number of houses in the area that actually sits on the waterfront of the Detroit River, with the Detroit mayor's mansion being one of the others. It boasts what the listing describes as a "full and breathtaking view" of the river, and one of the improvements the performer has made to the property since he acquired it in 2012 is a boathouse with an outdoor shower, Jet Ski lifts and an upper deck that is perfect for waterfront entertaining.

The exterior of the stately home features white Hardie Plank siding offset by black shutters, railings and roofing. There is also an attached two-car garage that is heated, while the interior amenities of the mansion include a spectacular sweeping staircase, balconies that overlook the lawn, gorgeous hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, a full bar and game room and more.

The house sits on .85 acres of meticulously manicured land, with perfectly trimmed hedges, benches and picnic tables adding to the feeling that the property is geared toward entertaining.

Zillow estimates the property's $2.2 million price tag breaks down to $367 per square foot and a monthly payment of $13,271.

Timothy Cook with Skyline Realty Group holds the listing on Kid Rock's Detroit mansion. For further information, visit their official website.

Kid Rock's Childhood Home Is Far From Shabby!

See Inside Kane Brown's Luxurious Rural Retreat:

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Amazing New Mansion: