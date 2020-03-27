Kip Moore Announces New ‘Wild World’ Album

Kip Moore has revealed the name, release date and album art for his long-anticipated fourth studio album. Wild World will be released on May 29 via MCA Nashville.

Wild World is Moore's first full-length, fully produced studio album since Slowheart was released in Sept. 2017. The lead single "She's Mine" sits just inside the Top 40 on country radio airplay charts. That's one of the 12 songs he helped write of 13 total tracks. The lone exception is "Red White Blue Jean American Dream." See the full Wild World track listing below.

Talking to Taste of Country, Moore said the album's final song "Payin' Hard" is the most important song on this next album.

WATCH: Kip Moore Talks About His New Music + So Much More:

"It’s possibly the single most personal song I’ve ever written," he shared. "I think that it’s a very direct mirror on what I was feeling during this specific time of my life of writing this record, when I was completely wiped in every facet, having a lot of questions in my head, wondering if I’d done things the wrong way. I’ve always been so consumed with this because I love it so much that I end up neglecting things that are important to me in my life. And I’m starting to find balance and understand that I don’t know if I’m willing to do that anymore."

Blair Daly and Westin Davis helped Moore write the song. Davis, Dan Couch, Luke Dick and Josh Miller are among Moore's most-trusted co-writers and they're all over this new studio album.

UMG Nashville

Kip Moore's Wild World Track Listing:

1. "Janie Blu" (Dan Couch, Kip Moore)

2. "Southpaw" (Westin Davis, Mooer)

3. "Fire and Flame" (Cary Barlowe, Brett James, Moore, Will Weatherly)

4. "Wild World" (Josh Miller, Moore)

5. "Red White Blue Jean American Dream" (Jimi Beil, Barton Davies, Luke Dick, Phillip Lammonds)

6. "She's Mine" (Couch, Moore, Scott Stepakoff)

7. "Hey Old Lover" (Couch, Moore)

8. "Grow On You" (Blair Daly, Davis, Moore)

9. "More Than Enough" (David Garcia, Josh Miller, Moore)

10. "Sweet Virginia" (Moore, Manny Medina, Erich Wigdahl)

11. "South" (Adam Browder, Couch, Medina, Moore, Dave Nassie, Erich Wigdahl)

12. "Crazy For You Tonight" (Daly, Davis, Moore)

13. "Payin' Hard" (Daly, Davis, Moore)