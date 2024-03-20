Shelters Overflowing: Adopt, Don’t Shop!

The American Kennel Club came out with its list of the most commonly registered purebreds today. The French bulldog was the winner. Over 98,000 were registered last year. Now, keep in mind that doesn't necessarily mean it's America's favorite. The next most registered were Labs, Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds, and Poodles. I have owned three out of four of those, and I love them all. It's just hard to go wrong with a Lab. It's the all-around best dog. I have never been a small dog fan, so a Dachshund or French bulldog won't make it to the farm.

The sad news in the story this morning was the fact that 3.2 million dogs and cats ended up in shelters last year. I would have never guessed it was that many. Only 2.2 million of them were adopted, so I imagine the other million were euthanized. Sad.

I got a rescue dog last summer, a two-year-old chocolate Lab. What a sweetheart. She is the most affectionate loving dog I have ever had. They say that about rescue and shelter dogs, that they are just so happy to have a home and a regular life they show it every day. Now I believe it. I also have a problem with puppy mills that force these dogs to have litter after litter with no break. It's so hard on an animal. I hope they at least get some kind of regular life outside of puppies.

Tune in today and every Wednesday for our featured dog of the week from the shelter. You might find that special pet that will love you forever.

See ya tomorrow at 5.