Lady Antebellum Debut ‘You Look Good’ Music Video

Lady Antebellum have debuted a rowdy music video for their newest single, “You Look Good.” Readers can press play above to watch.

The "You Look Good" video was directed by the much-sought-after Shane Drake, who’s also directed music videos for Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Brantley Gilbert. Set in an intimate venue, the clip showcases the soulful swagger of “You Look Good,” which has been described as the band’s most adventurous single to date.

“The energy in the song represents the energy we’ve been feeling for the past four months, four to six months,” Dave Haywood explains. Adds Hillary Scott, “The sound even makes me feel like we felt making the record … [I]t’s uptempo. It’s groovy. It just felt so cohesive for us as a band.”

“You Look Good” will appear on Lady A’s forthcoming album, Heart Break. The country trio performed a rollicking version of “You Look Good” at the 2017 ACM Awards in early April.

Heart Break is set for release on June 9. Lady Antebellum will kick off their You Look Good World Tour on May 26, with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young serving as their opening acts; a list of all of their upcoming shows is available on their website.

