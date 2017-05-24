Lady Antebellum Performing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale

Lady Antebellum are set to perform their current single "You Look Good" during Tuesday night's (May 23) Dancing With the Stars finale. The country trio will sing as dancers put their own unique spin — literally — on the track.

Lady Antebellum appeared on a previous Dancing With the Stars season finale in 2011.

"You Look Good" is such a great groove that even the music video has Lady A performing in a night club to a packed club of dancers. To see professional dancers sport choreographed moves while Lady Antebellum sing "You Look Good," tune into ABC at 8:30PM ET.

Lady A are set to release their sixth studio album Heart Break on June 9. "You Look Good" is the album's lead single and the band say the record includes two songs inspired by their families.

“There’s a song that we wrote that’s about our kids that’s really special to us,” Hillary Scott tells Taste of Country. “It’s about our kids, but I feel like it can be about anybody that you love.” In addition to writing a song about their children, Lady A made sure to focus on their significant others when in the writing room.

“There’s another song we wrote that’s about each of our spouses,” Scott adds. “I think definitely one of the biggest blessings about this break was that we got to live and make memories and obviously had things going on, but have really great quality time with our families. When you’re just living life, you have ups and you have downs and that’s where we find our inspiration from.”

The trio's You Look Good World Tour kicks off on Friday (May 26) in Bakersfield, Calif. with special guests Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young.

