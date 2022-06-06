Laurel Drive-In Movie Theater Screen Erupted in Flames Monday
Update 10:43 pm
The Amusement Park Drive-In Theater posted a release on their social media account that the screen was not insured. They're asking that the public refrains from any GoFundMe-type efforts, as they do not want to feel pressured to rebuild at this time.
Update 6:34 pm
Despite efforts from multiple agencies who responded to the blaze, the movie screen is a total loss. When I stopped by at around 5:25 pm Monday, smoke was lingering in the area as crews from Laurel Fire and Billings Fire continued to mop up the scene.
Amusement Park Drive-In Theater destroyed by fire.
Pictures and a short video were shared on the Billings Neighborhood Watch Facebook page this afternoon (6/6) that indicate a fire has broken out on the jumbo-sized movie screen at the Amusement Park Drive-In Theater near Laurel. Zach Moyers shared the pictures with us and it appears that the flames erupted sometime around 4 pm on Monday.
The drive-in had just opened for the season in April and the owners were hoping for a successful year. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Read More: Amusement Park Drive-In Near Billings Is OPEN For Another Season |
READ MORE: 25 Companies You Might Not Know Are Owned by Disney