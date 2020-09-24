See Kane Brown, Granger Smith at Amusement Park Drive-In

Encore Drive-In Nights will present four of country music's hottest new artists, in a one-night performance that you can see at a local drive-in this weekend.

The never-before-seen show was recorded live, exclusively for this one-night-only event. Never-before-seen Encore Drive-In Nights Pre Show by Granger Smith.

According to Ticketmaster's website Universe.com, the lowest ticket price still available for the Kane Brown Drive-In concert is the $56 Last Chance General Admission Ticket. Total cost will be $70.04 after service fees and taxes. That admission price is good for one carload with up to 4 people, and entrance is limited to 60 minutes prior to showtime.

CLICK HERE to find out more about tickets for the Encore Drive-In Nights concert with Kane Brown, Granger Smith, Lauren Alaina, and Jimmie Allen.