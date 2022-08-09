Two months ago, the Amusement Park Drive-In Theater in Laurel was destroyed in a blaze. It was one of the most heartbreaking things to witness because it was such a beloved landmark in our area. I think the Billings area deserves another great drive-in theater. The location is easy; right next to the Zimmerman Trail is a field where you could easily put the entrance gate, movie screen, and parking areas. You could call it "The Trailhead Drive-In" and I guarantee you'll have a lot of interest in the community. If it opens, I've also got some pitches for movies it should play as a sort of warm-up.

Open the Theater with a Bang - Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd., 20th Century Fox Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd., 20th Century Fox loading...

Opening night at the new theater should be a bang. And, what better to start with than the classic and original Star Wars. I think the draw on opening night with this would be amazing.

Family Night - The Incredibles

Credit: Disney, Pixar, Buena Vista Pictures Credit: Disney, Pixar, Buena Vista Pictures loading...

One of my absolute favorite Disney movies is also one of the best family flicks of all time. If you haven't seen The Incredibles, you absolutely should. And it should play at a new drive-in theater.

Ladies Night Out - Mean Girls

Credit: Broadway Video, Paramount Pictures Credit: Broadway Video, Paramount Pictures loading...

If there's one movie I keep hearing my female friends talk about constantly, it's Mean Girls. I think it's a great movie, and one well-suited for a showing on the outdoor screen for Ladies Night.

For the Fellas - Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Credit: Paramount Pictures Credit: Paramount Pictures loading...

A comedy film that stands the test of time, Ferris Bueller's Day Off is awesome and absolutely perfect for the squad.

Friday Date Night - 50 First Dates

Credit: Columbia Pictures, Happy Madison, Anonymous Content, Flower Films Credit: Columbia Pictures, Happy Madison, Anonymous Content, Flower Films loading...

The last special date for the opening week should feature a great movie worthy of a special date. 50 First Dates is, in my opinion, the best romantic comedy I've seen. Of course, I haven't seen many, but it's fun and a great way to spend a lovely date.

Get our free mobile app

What do you think should play at a theoretical Billings Drive-In Theater? And where do you think it should be located if they do open? Let's get another amazing outdoor theater in the Magic City, shall we?

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s