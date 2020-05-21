Right now you've got two types of people with two very different opinions on re-opening the state with COVID-19. Those who wish we were remaining more cautious with social distancing, and those who favor getting "back to normal" as soon as possible.

If you fall into the latter category, great news! Movies are coming back and theaters are reopening in Billings. While AMC remains closed (as of 5/21) the Babcock Theater is reopening just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. Hollywood has halted basically all new releases, so movie theaters are currently stuck with previously released films. The Babcock picked a good one. They'll be showing the original Jurassic Park (arguably the best in the series) starting Friday night. From their Facebook page, here are the showtimes:

5/22 Friday 7 pm

5/23 Saturday 3 pm & 7 pm

5/24 Sunday 3 pm

5/25 Monday 2 pm

Next weekend (May 29th - June 4th) the Babcock will be showing another awesome classic, JAWS. Nice. Per social distancing guidelines, tickets to all shows at the Babcock are currently limited to 200 people and attendees are being asked to sit away from groups not in your party.

Other movie choices in Billings this weekend include True History of the Kelly Gang at the Art House Cinema. Tickets are limited to 25 per showing of this Australian wild-west story.

The Amusement Park Drive-In Theater is open every night (EXCEPT 5/24 for a private party). They'll be showing Jumanji: The Next Level on screen 1 and Aquaman on screen 2 from 5/22 - 5/28. Follow their Facebook page for current information.