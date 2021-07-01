Lauren Alaina is branching out from behind the microphone and using her writing skills to dip into new endeavors. Coming Nov. 2 is a book from the country singer — and it's a project she's very excited to share.

Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be chronicles Alaina’s journey to the spotlight, delving into her time on both American Idol and Dancing With the Stars, per CMT. Throughout the book, Alaina will offer behind-the-scenes insight into her career, and about the personal struggles she's dealt with throughout her life: She gives readers a look at what it is like to battle an eating disorder, grieve a loved one’s death and even struggle with self-doubt.

But Getting Good at Being You is also a self-help book of sorts, in which the artist will share tidbits of wisdom learned along the way that keep her grounded and confident. Alaina aims to encourage kindness and compassion, dream-chasing, forgiveness and the inspiration to cultivate meaningful relationships.

Getting Good at Being You includes forward from country music legend Trisha Yearwood. Yearwood herself is the author of multiple cookbooks, and recently made a splash at the Grand Ole Opry in a surprise performance with Brooke Eden.

Alaina has been one busy woman: In addition to her upcoming debut as an author, she will be featured in a Hallmark movie due out on Sept. 11, and is set to hit the road with Florida Georgia Line on their I Love My Country Tour.

Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be is now available for pre-order.

