Lauren Alaina is wearing a walking boot and riding around on a scooter as she recovers from two broken toes on her right foot. The singer shared it all and so much more on social media on Tuesday (April 14).

Alaina, who often wraps messages to fans in a pun, tweeted a video of her on the scooter, zipping around her kitchen to Brooks & Dunn's "Boot Scootin' Boogie."

"I Brooks & Dunn went and broke two of my toes," she says, tagging the Country Music Hall of Fame duo. They responded wishing her well. See the tweets below.

As to how she broke the toes? The 25-year-old isn't saying, but there's plenty more to pull apart in that video. First, her hair seems to be returning to blonde after she colored it blue to begin the coronavirus quarantine. Second, her kitchen countertops are fabulous. Third, that is a pizza onesie she's wearing in this video. Is there a garment that symbolizes this period of existence any better than a pizza onesie?

Musically, Alaina dropped the Gettin' Good EP in March. She was on tour with Blake Shelton when he postponed all remaining dates due to the coronavirus. Like so many artists, she's been sharing videos of her performances on social media to kill time.

Taste of Country has reached out to her team for more details.

