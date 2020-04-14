The Latest Coronavirus Numbers for Montana as of April 14

As of today, April 14 at 9:30 a.m., there are only 21 people in hospitals in Montana with "Corona Flu" related symptoms according to the Montana State Library's interactive map. 27 counties still have not had their first case. According to a story in the Daily Inter Lake, Kalispell Regional Healthcare made coronavirus administrative changes with "about 600 employees [who] may experience a reduction in hours and shifts as part of a system-wide furlough." Nothing to do.

7 deaths in Montana where coronavirus contributed to the death. Yet, according to the Billings Gazette, 151,000 people have now filed for unemployment.

Is it still worth being shut down? See ya tomorrow at 5.

