Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan wasn't done with country music yet, and a new interview makes it clear country music hadn't had enough of him, either.

Jordan — who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at age 67 — sat down CBS News' Anthony Mason two weeks ago in Nashville for a piece scheduled to air in November. However, the tragic news accelerated what might end up being his final television interview.

Watch the full career-encompassing interview below. Portions were filmed at Nashville's Eastside Bowl, where Jordan was filming a new music video with country duo LoCash and "The Git Up" singer Blanco Brown.

Brown shared a short clip on Instagram on Oct. 21, with Jordan commenting, "I am so proud of this song. Thanks for making it happen."

One day before Jordan died in a vehicle crash in Hollywood, he shared video of himself singing with songwriter and producer Danny Myrick. There, he teased even more new music. The clip is of him singing the same song he sings to close the interview with Mason, but the Instagram video includes this caption:

"Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin’ out real soon. Love. Light. Leslie."

A new post at @thelesliejordan indicates his fans won't have to wait long to hear and see what the new project was. In a matter of hours, the photo received more than 100,000 comments and nearly two million likes.

Jordan told Mason he'd found a home in Nashville and felt comfortable in the community. Stars of all ages and calibers embraced him as well, some even going as far as to sing with him. An album of gospel songs called Company's Comin' (2021) included songs with Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile and more. That same year, Jordan would appear at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

Popular roles movies like Ski Patrol and The Help, plus television shows like Will & Grace are how Jordan became famous, but his star began to burn its brightest during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he started posting two videos a day to Instagram. For 80 straight days he kept up this pace, and millions fell in love with his relatable observations and humor.

