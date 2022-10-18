Let’s “UnFake” the Montana News This Election Season

I had to be careful when I brought this up on the radio with John Jackson (@pvtjokerus via Twitter). He's a retired federal law enforcement officer who has also served alongside the military in places like Afghanistan, and I also happen to be an Iraq/Afghan veteran. Needless to say, when I mention that we are going to "un-F" something...it could go south very quickly...ha.

Here's what we wanted to un-F: we want to un-fake the news, especially now that the election is in full swing.

We pointed out one example of the fake news that is being pushed here in Montana this election cycle. In this story that I shared earlier this week, the Lee Newspapers did a profile piece on the Democrat candidate for Congress in Montana's Western District. In the piece, the reporter, the Dem candidate, and one of our US Senators claimed there are no examples of transgender athletes taking away opportunities from women and girls in Montana sports. Even though it was pointed out that the newspaper got it wrong, the Billings Gazette website still contains no correction or updates to the story with the facts (as of just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 18, 2022).

Another example of the fake news that is being pushed this election cycle deals with the Montana Supreme Court race. The liberal media constantly tries to portray Jim Brown as a partisan Republican who is endangering this "non-partisan" supreme court race. Brown has been endorsed by several state GOP officeholders, including Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-MT), Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) and others. However, Ingrid Gustafson- the liberal in the race- has also had fundraisers featuring former Democrat Sen. Max Baucus (D-MT) and former Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) which is rarely mentioned, if at all.

In this piece that wasn't even written by a Great Falls Tribune reporter, the Great Falls Tribune carried a story written by a liberal blog called "The Daily Montanan" with this headline: Lawyers, judges back Gustafson as GOP push Brown in Montana Supreme Court race

Are the liberal trial lawyers backing Gustafson? Of course. But in reality, when it comes to the high dollar dark money ad campaign backing Gustafson- the trial lawyers lobby is just a front group. As Dave Skinner reported on our "Montana Talks with Aaron Flint" radio show, the money for the ad campaign is actually coming from Democrat party megadonors.

Here's my point: YOU have to un-F the news. You have to be critical of what's being thrown your way this election cycle. Question the liberal mob media. Question me. Question these candidates. That's how this process is supposed to work.