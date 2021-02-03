Lockdown at Bench Elementary in Billings Has Been Lifted

According to the Billings Public Schools Facebook page, a "disruption" in a neighborhood near Bench Elementary, put the school into lockdown this morning (Wednesday 2/3).

Sometime after 10am this morning, a message was posted by BPS for parents and guardians of Bench Elementary students, announcing the lockdown of the school was taken as a "precautionary measure." Billings Police were in close contact with school officials, as law enforcement dealt with a "disruption in a nearby neighborhood," according to Facebook.

Parents and Guardians, Bench Elementary is currently placed in a lock-down as a precautionary measure due to a... Posted by Billings Public Schools on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

During the lockdown, Billings Public Schools reported that "staff and students are safe in the building," and said that parents would be notified when the lockdown was lifted.

Just after noon, Billings Public Schools announced via Facebook that the lockdown at Bench Elementary has been lifted, and that "normal operations have resumed." Everyone at the school is now safe, according to the post, and "no threats" were reported inside the school.

Parents and Guardians: The lockdown at Bench Elementary has been lifted. Everyone is safe and there were no threats in the building. Normal school operations have resumed. Posted by Billings Public Schools on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.