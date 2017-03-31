Take it from 2017 ACM Awards co-hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley: You won't want to miss the opening of Sunday night's (April 2) awards ceremony.

"We're looking forward to the intro -- the intro, the first six, seven minutes of [the show] is gonna be a lot of neat, special things happening," Bryan said during a press conference on Friday afternoon (March 31), "and it's gonna be good."

Bentley noted that the two have been "running around town, just working on the opening of the show" since they arrived in Las Vegas, Nev., earlier this week.

"I think the ACMs really try to make it a music-forward show ... We're in a great town, [with] so many friends here and possibilities for collaborations," Bentley says. "Our job [as co-hosts] is to not get in the way with that and to supplement with, hopefully, some good jokes ... and make sure this thing's a party ... and for us, music is what makes it feel like a party."

As previously announced, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, the Brothers Osborne, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert and many, many more -- around two dozen acts in total -- will be performing during the 2017 ACM Awards ceremony. Bryan says there's "a lot of amazing stuff in store" -- including an unannounced collaboration.

"Ah, well, Dierks and I are teaming up with a rock icon to honor a rock icon, and that's all I'm gonna say about that," Bryan revealed. "Is that right?"

"That's enough, right?" Bentley added.

"Any time you can say 'icon' and 'icon' in the same sentence, it's gonna be big," Bryan continued, quipping, "especally when we're referring to ourselves as icons."

The 2017 ACM Awards are set to air live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET from T-Mobile Arena.

