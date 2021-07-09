Tickets for Newest Luke Bryan Proud to Be Right Here Tour Dates on Sale Now

Luke Bryan fans have waited more than 14 months for this. The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year began his expansive Proud to Be Right Here Tour on Thursday (July 8) in Syracuse, N.Y., and he'll stay busy through October. Tickets are on sale now for three dozen American tour stops.

For nearly a decade, the "One Margarita" hitmaker has been one of country music's hottest tickets. He's among the very few capable of filling football stadiums, but this tour has long been planned as a more personal experience for fans.

In a way, he's returning to his roots as a headliner, playing outdoor theaters and amphitheaters across the Midwest, Southeast, East Coast and more. An Aug. 5 show in Bangor, Maine, and a Sept. 23 stop in San Diego, Calif., ensure he'll touch both coasts. Fans can expect a party wherever the tour bus parks for a night.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now via Live Nation. Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June will open select shows of the tour. A full list of dates with appropriate opening acts is below.

It's safe to assume Bryan will bring his best energy to the tour. While these dates have only been delayed since May of 2020, he's only had one chance to take the stage in front of a large audience since October 2019, when he closed his stadium tour in Detroit, Mich. That means hits including "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," "Drink a Beer" and "Rain Is a Good Thing" have been on ice for 20 months, and that's just not where they belong.

Luke Bryan's 2021 Proud to Be Right Here Tour Dates:

July 8 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 9 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 10 -- Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 16 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre *

July 17 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 18 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 22 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *

July 23 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 24 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 30 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

July 31 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf *

Aug. 5 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Au.g 6 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 7 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 8 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 12 -- Columbia, Mary. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 13 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 14 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

Aug. 19 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 20 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 21 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 28 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 29 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater *

Sept. 3 -- Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Amphitheater

Sept. 23 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 30 -- Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct. 1 -- Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct. 2 -- Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Oct. 8 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center *

Oct. 9 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 10 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 15 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center *

Oct. 16 -- San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater *

* indicates concerts that have been rescheduled to these dates

Dylan Scott on all dates except July 8-18

Caylee Hammack on all dates through Aug. 14

Runaway June on all dates beginning Aug. 19

DJ Rock on all dates

