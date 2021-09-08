Luke Bryan and his niece, Jordan, danced to Phil Collins' "You'll Be in My Heart" at her wedding over the weekend. The lyrics set up a powerful, emotional moment, which is what many watching video of the pair on the dance floor found themselves having.

Jordan's father, Ben Lee Cheshire, died of a heart attack in 2014. Her mother (Luke's sister), Kelly, died of unknown causes in 2007. There looked to be a place held for both of them during the ceremony, where Bryan also did father-of-the-bride duties when he walked his niece down the aisle. It's not clear if this dance with Jordan replaced the traditional father-daughter dance, but the emotions were similar.

"OMG I'm so emotional right now. That's the sweetest thing I've seen. Litterly (sic) got tears falling watching this. So beautiful that's the way it's supposed to be. Bless his heart. I never had that," a fan named Laura Cravener wrote, echoing what many others who have seen the video on Luke Bryan fanpages have said.

Jordan's siblings, Kris and Til, joined her and Bryan on the floor for this dance.

"For one so small / You seem so strong / My arms will hold you / Keep you safe and warm / This bond between us / Can't be broken / I will be here don't you cry," Collins sings during a song originally released for the 1999 Disney movie, Tarzan.

Jordan Cheshire married Clint Eudy in Tennessee on Sunday (Sept. 5). The couple have been together for seven years, and since getting engaged in December 2020, she's shared many wedding planning photos and updates on Instagram. The family was involved in the process.

