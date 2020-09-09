Pint-sized Luke Combs gets the girl in the new music video for his song "Lovin' on You," because full-sized Luke got the girl. The roller rink-themed clip is all of the nostalgia — the only thing missing is a giant pretzel.

"Lovin' on You" is the fourth single from Combs' 2019 album, What You See Is What You Get. The music video comes as he's celebrating a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and is remarkable because it features a cameo from Mrs. Luke Combs, Nicole Hocking.

Which Luke Combs Songs Are About Wife Nicole Hocking?

However, a pretty cute story gets you to her short appearance near the end. Combs and his bandmates appear throughout the clip but the action focuses on child versions of themselves. A wood panel station wagon and cassette tape sets the video firmly in the '80s or '90s. We see mini-Luke doing all he can to grab the attention of the birthday girl, and he fails miserably — until he learns she has her eyes on a new pair of roller skates.

The Guitar Hero video game he relies on to get enough prize tickets for the skates is something of a time warp, but the love story is what's important here. Keep watching until the very end, when 30-year-old Combs walks to the roller rink's ticket counter with a single ticket and asks a pretty blonde what he can get. Hocking turns around and tells him he can buy a Whoopie Cushion.

"That would be great. I do love a good fart," he says with a straight face. Then they both break character, laughing as she says, "I'm marrying this guy."