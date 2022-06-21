Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking are officially parents! The country superstar couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on June 19.

Tex Lawrence Combs arrived on Father's Day, mom and dad point out in their respective Instagram posts announcing his birth.

"It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day," Nicole writes. "Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days."

Per Luke, the family of three is now home from the hospital, mom and baby are healthy, and "Life is good," the star says.

Combs may have manifested his son's delivery date, as he told the Tennesseean at CMA Fest in early June that he hoped he'd be a dad by Father's Day.

"Maybe I'll be a dad by Father's Day. Who knows. Could be. That'd be cool," the country star said previously, predicting: "Maybe on Father's Day!"

The couple — who wed in August 2020 — announced Nicole's pregnancy back in January. Both shared some snapshots from their maternity shoot on social media, including a picture of the couple holding up a sonogram image as Nicole cradled her baby bump. At the time, they noted that their baby was due in spring 2022 but didn't share an exact date.

In the months since, Combs has remained tight-lipped on many of the details of his wife's pregnancy, but has openly shared his thoughts about his impending transition into fatherhood. As he learns how to juggle a busy touring schedule with his parenting duties, Combs says that putting a priority on his family life is important to him.

"I don’t want to be a dad that’s not around or the dad that you see on TV and go, ‘Oh, that is my dad and that is where he is today, I guess,’" the singer reflected in February. "Family is important to me. I’d like to be the guy throwing the football to them.”

He also admitted that Nicole's pregnancy has been a huge learning experience. "I'm uncovering things every day. I'm buying all kinds of clothes I didn't know existed," Combs told People. "...I didn't know what a bassinet was. But that's a thing, apparently. A lot of new words I'm learning."

Earlier in June, Nicole shared snapshots from an orange-themed baby shower. She previously said that baby would receive a family name. It's not clear where the name Tex hails from in their lineage.