Luke Combs' proposal to his fiancee Nicole Hocking involved a moving day and a pair of sick cats.

The rising country superstar and his fiancee joined former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East for an episode of their podcast, Couple Things, during which Combs shared the story of how he proposed.

It all started on the day they were moving from their apartment in Nashville to their home in the countryside an hour outside of the city. The couple had to spend the day at his manager's house while the previous home owner finished moving out, and while they were traveling in the car with their pets, Hocking's cat, Buck, peed in his crate, and Combs' cat threw up in his, forcing the couple to give the troubled felines baths when they arrived.

Combs had previously purchased collars for the cats with the address of their new home on them, which tied into his original proposal idea of putting the engagement ring on Buck's collar so that when he hopped up on Hocking's lap, she would see it. However, the moment did not go as planned.

As they were driving back from Combs' manager's house to their new place, the cats peed on themselves again, and as Hocking cleaned them off in the shower, Combs confessed to his original idea.

"After I gave them their baths, he was like, 'I got these collars for the cats with the new address on it.' And he was like, 'I also got you this,'" Hocking explains of the moment Combs pulled out the ring and got down on one knee. "I blacked out. I was just like, 'My ears are hot, what's going on?' I wasn't expecting it at all, especially in that moment."

Hocking said "yes" to the momentous question, the two announcing their engagement in November 2018. In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, Combs says they are still moving forward with plans to wed in 2020.