Man Hospitalized Following Shooting on Florine Lane

Billings Police officers and detectives are on the scene of an apparent shooting in the 10 block of Florine Lane, according to the BPD Twitter page.

There is no threat to the public, but Billings Police ask you to avoid the area, with Florine Lane being entirely blocked off. One male was transported to a local hospital, according to a tweet from Sgt. Becker on the BillingsPD Twitter account.

Billings Police reported another shooting last night (Sunday 4/26) just before 10pm, where a 50-year old man was shot in the 100 block of S. 31st Street. The gunshot victim was transported to the hospital and the investigation is ongoing, according to Sgt. Hoeger on the Billings P.D. Twitter page.