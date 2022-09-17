It's been a wild west weekend in Billings with another shooting reported in the city on Saturday night (9/17).

According to social media posts from the Billings Police Department, a shooting was reported at 8:43 pm Saturday at the intersection of 4th Avenue South and South 30th Street in Billings.

Billings Police Sargeant Beck said in the post on @BillingsPD that the victim was a 37-year-old man who was taken to a local hospital for what was reported to be non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect and/or suspects in the shooting are unknown and an investigation is continuing, according to BPD.

This makes the third report of a shooting in the city since Friday (9/16).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available or is released by the Billings Police Department.

