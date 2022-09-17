2 Suspects Attempt Robbery in Billings With Rifle and Machete

An RV occupant had unwanted guests while parked in a Billings lot on Friday (9/16).

According to a social media post at 2:33 pm on Friday from the Billings Police Department, two suspects attempted a robbery inside an RV that was parked in a lot on the 4700 block of King Avenue East.

In the report via Twitter, BPD Sargeant Milam said the two individual forced their way into the vehicle armed with a machete and a rifle.

During a fight that ensued between the victim and the suspects, one round was fired from the rifle, according to the Billings Police Department.

Shortly after the attempted robbery, Billings Police officers were able to locate and arrest both suspects.

No further details about injuries or the names of those involved were available before this article was published.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State