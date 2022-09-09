Billings Police are still searching for the suspect(s) involved in a hit and run near downtown Billings on Thursday morning (9/8).

In the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page at 8:40 am Thursday, officers reported a vehicle versus a residence near the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and South 28th Street.

Credit: Google Credit: Google loading...

According to the report from Lieutenant Brandon Wooley via social media, the suspect's vehicle "struck parked car then house" before fleeing the scene on foot.

There were no injuries to anyone in the parked car or at the residence where the vehicle crashed, according to the post.

Credit: Mikhail Farbrook, Townsquare Media Credit: Mikhail Farbrook, Townsquare Media loading...

Billings Police say they have not identified any suspect or suspects in the incident, and have an ongoing investigation into the crash.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information is released by the Billings Police Department.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)