Manchin Stands Up as True Moderate, Tester Aligns with Radicals

When liberal Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) first campaigned for the United States Senate back in 2006, he pretended to care about the national debt. The debt back then was somewhere near $6 trillion. It now nears $30 trillion. The debt has gone up by 5 times since Tester took office. And it's only getting worse.

Now, Tester is all in on this "reckless tax and spend bill." Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), though, is a "true moderate" who is actually willing to stand up and say enough is enough.

Instead of standing with moderates like Joe Manchin, Tester is standing with the radical progressives and actually attacked Manchin for holding Monday's press conference.

In the press conference, Manchin called the Democrats' spending bill a "recipe for economic crisis," according to The Daily Wire:

None of us should ever represent to the American people what the real cost of legislation is. While I’ve worked hard to find a path to compromise, it’s obvious compromise is not good enough for a lot of my colleagues in Congress. It’s all or nothing and their position doesn’t seem to change unless we agree to everything. Enough is enough.

When it comes to "true moderates" like Joe Manchin standing up and saying enough is enough, Katie Schoettler- communications director for Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT)- summed it up well:

Joe Manchin today pumped the brakes on Bernie, Biden and the Democrats’ efforts to pass their multitrillion dollar tax & spending spree bill. Manchin raised concerns about the Democrats’ bill and its impacts to hurting small businesses, increasing energy costs, raising taxes on American families and increasing the national debt. While Senator Daines thinks the entire reckless bill needs to be nixed altogether, it’s nice to see an actual Moderate Dem Senator willing to buck his own party for what’s right for the American people, at least for now.

Here's the full video from Manchin's press conference: