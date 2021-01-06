Mark’s Favorite Billings Sandwiches

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"How about you get your buns into the kitchen and make me a sammich?" This a humorous line that me and my buddies use when we're trying to get a rise out of the gals in the group.

But it got me thinking about sandwiches. Who makes your favorite? I'm expecting a lot of answers because of the number of places in Billings where you can get a great-tasting sandwich.

The Philly Cheese Steak at the High Horse Saloon is my "go-to" right now.

For many years I ordered the Cheese Steak with mushrooms and green peppers from the Pickle Barrel.

When I was more strict about my diet, I'd get the Italian Nightclub "unwich" from Jimmy Johns. An "unwich" doesn't use bread. It's wrapped in big lettuce leaves. Quite tasty.

The meatball sub at Sam & Louie's is pretty good too.

Jersey Mike's just got to town. And Topz Sandwich Company is going to build another location in the heights. But I'm sure you've suggestions for me about sandwiches at places that I don't normally go.

The picture I used here today is one that I took a couple of years ago while vacationing in South Dakota. We ate at Sickies Garage. They sell this mountain of food for twenty-five bucks. It's two patty melts, one grilled cheese sandwich, pulled pork, bacon, eggs, fried pickles all sitting on a mountain of fries. Eat it all in one hour and your meal is free AND you get a t-shirt.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media

I just ordered one grilled cheese sandwich.

But I want to hear about your favorites.