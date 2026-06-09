If it feels like everyone you know is planning a Yellowstone trip this summer, the numbers suggest you're not imagining things.

According to newly released data from the National Park Service, Yellowstone National Park welcomed 570,272 visitors in May 2026, making it the busiest May in the park's history. That's a slight 1% increase over May 2025, but it continues a trend that's been building for several years.

For comparison, Yellowstone's record-breaking 2021 season saw 473,799 visitors in May. This year's total is nearly 20% higher.

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The year-to-date numbers tell a similar story.

Through the end of May, Yellowstone has hosted 773,653 recreation visits, up from 762,672 during the same period last year. That's also a significant jump from 2021, when the park recorded 649,153 visits through May.

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For many Montanans, Yellowstone isn't just a bucket-list destination. It's practically in our backyard. Whether you're making a weekend run through the Lamar Valley, showing visiting relatives Old Faithful for the first time, or simply looking for an excuse to get out of town, Yellowstone remains one of the biggest tourism draws in the region.

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The park's popularity doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. If the current trend continues, 2026 could end up rivaling some of Yellowstone's busiest years on record.

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Record crowds also mean a little extra planning is required.

Park officials encourage visitors to prepare in advance, download the National Park Service app, and familiarize themselves with current conditions before arriving.

If you're heading to Yellowstone this summer, leave early, pack your patience, and maybe don't expect to have that perfect wildlife pullout all to yourself.

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