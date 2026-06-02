Here's something refreshing... There is a major business development in Montana that doesn't have anything to do with a data center. Great Falls, MT, mayor Cory Reeves shared on social media today (6/2) that Janicki is building a large manufacturing facility in the Electric City.

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Photo courtesy of Janicki, used with permission Photo courtesy of Janicki, used with permission loading...

An $800 million investment and up to 2,000 jobs for Montana.

The Washington-based company, with an additional facility in Utah, will break ground on 180 shovel-ready acres in AgriTech Park on the outskirts of Great Falls this summer, according to a press release. The business park is currently home to MT Specialty Mills, Pacific Steel & Recycling, FedEx Ground, and others.

Janicki plans to have Phase 1 completed sometime in 2027 and will employ 1,000 people within the first five years and around 2,000 people when the manufacturing facility is completely built out.

Future site at the AgriTech business park. Photo courtesy of Janicki, used with permission Future site at the AgriTech business park. Photo courtesy of Janicki, used with permission loading...

What is Janicki?

Never heard of Janicki? Me neither, but if you're involved with industries like aerospace, defense, marine, advanced composites, precision machining, and metal fabrication, you might be familiar with what they do.

Photo courtesy of Janicki, used with permission Photo courtesy of Janicki, used with permission loading...

Founded in 1993 by husband-and-wife team Peter and Susan Janicki, the company started building large, 5-axis computer-driven mills for the marine industry. The machines are incredibly precise, accounting for the curvature of the earth and even minor shakes caused by trucks driving nearby.

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Janicki's expansion into Montana is largely based on its workload with the blossoming aerospace, defense, and space industries.

Photo courtesy of Janicki, used with permission Photo courtesy of Janicki, used with permission loading...

Good for Montana.

Governor Greg Gianforte said, “We are thrilled to welcome Janicki to Montana and celebrate the company’s $800 million investment in Great Falls. Through its creation of over 1,000 good-paying jobs, Janicki will inspire innovation, strengthen our economy, and support our growing communities for years to come.”

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