Matt Rosendale Sworn into Congress for Montana

You can now call him Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT). Former state legislator from Glendive and former State Auditor Matt Rosendale was sworn into Congress Sunday night. He now serves as Montana's lone representative in the US House of Representatives.

ROSENDALE: I am excited to continue to work for the people of Montana. Our state deserves someone in Washington who will fight for them, get the job done, and produce results -- it’s what I have done in my previous positions and that's exactly what I plan to continue to do as a member of the House of Representatives. In November, Montanans made clear that they want a representative in Washington who works hard, keeps their promises, and delivers solutions. Along with the oath I took today, I promise to always represent the taxpayer’s needs, and work to do something about them."

On Monday, statewide elected officials from the governor on down to state legislators will be sworn into office.

While many elected officials plan on early morning swearing in ceremonies, Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) got the pomp and circumstance out of the way on Sunday afternoon. District Judge Ashley Harada administered the oath of office: