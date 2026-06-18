Let's say you recently moved to Montana and are going for the "I'm a big outdoorsman" look in your home or cabin. Maybe you're a crafter who needs elk horns for jewelry or bolo ties. Or maybe you're a lousy hunter and need a trophy mount and a made-up story about your trip to the Breaks to impress your buddies.

Whatever the case, if you're looking for antlers, taxidermied wildlife, or even an entire critter carcass, there's an upcoming auction you might want to check out. National Auction USA is hosting the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Auction on Saturday, June 27th, at the Expo Center at MetraPark.

Photo via National Auction USA Photo via National Auction USA

Shed hunting is huge in Montana.

Every year, hunters, hikers, and wildlife lovers head into the hills searching for antlers naturally dropped by elk, deer, and moose. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks notes that collecting shed antlers has become a "popular activity," with enough participation that the state has implemented seasonal closures and access rules to protect winter-stressed wildlife.

Some of the state's public Wildlife Management Areas draw large crowds on opening day, with dedicated shed hunters treating the season much like a second hunting season.

Photo via National Auction USA Photo via National Auction USA

If you struck out shed hunting in the wild, this auction might be right up your alley.

Previous FWP auctions have included:

Bundled elk antlers

Trophy mounts

Bighorn sheep horns and skulls

Deer and elk shoulder mounts

Bundled antlers

Frozen black bears, mountain lions, and other whole specimens (!?)

Photo via National Auction USA Photo via National Auction USA

All of the lots in the upcoming auction were surrendered or forfeited to Montana FWP. Note: Photos from National Auction USA in this article represent previous FWP auctions. Actual photos for the June 27th Billings auction will be posted on the auction site and/or its Facebook page beginning on June 25th.

Photo via National Auction USA Photo via National Auction USA

Bidders can preview items beginning at 8 AM, and the auction begins at 10 AM. Find more info HERE.

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These Items Should Never Go Into Your Montana Fire Pit Think you can burn anything in your backyard? Think again. Gallery Credit: Troy Dunken