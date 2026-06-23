Look, I enjoy fireworks as much as the next red-blooded American male. When I was a kid, we lived in a non-fireworks state, where you could only purchase sparklers, snakes, smoke bombs, and other lame-o stuff.

However, my dad was an over-the-road truck driver. As the 4th of July approached, my brothers and I would always get extra-excited when he'd come home for the weekend because there was a good chance he had driven through South Dakota and was bringing us a big box of "real" fireworks.

Read More: Billings Fireworks Laws - Avoiding the $500 City Limits Fine

A fireworks stand in Laurel. Credit Michael Foth, TSM A fireworks stand in Laurel. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

If it were only one night, it wouldn't be so bad.

Here in Montana, fireworks can be legally sold from June 24 to July 5, and for a few days around New Year's. For many pets (and pet owners), the next 10 days can be extremely stressful.

We have four dogs at my house. Three of them hate the 4th.

One of them isn't concerned about fireworks at all. She couldn't care less about the house-rattling booms that seem to last into the wee hours of the morning, night after night, despite it being illegal to light fireworks in the city limits.

This girl isn't bothered by loud bangs. Credit Michael Foth, TSM This girl isn't bothered by loud bangs. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

The other three dogs absolutely lose their minds. They panic, shake uncontrollably, and generally freak out each time one of the neighbors fires off another pyrotechnic. Super not fun, right?

Photo by Razvan Sassu on Unsplash Photo by Razvan Sassu on Unsplash

Tips for helping your pets stay calm(er).

With fireworks time upon us, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in Billings has shared some great tips regarding your pet over the 4th of July:

Make a vet appointment NOW if your pet needs anxiety medication. They note, "Trazodone can help, but it’s important to know how your dog responds before the holiday arrives."

Double-check ID tags, collars, and microchip info well before the 4th. Shelters see a huge spike in runaway dogs over the Independence Day holiday.

Watch for stress signs like pacing, panting, hiding, shaking, or trying to escape.

Consider a calming jacket for your dog, such as the ThunderShirt. These heavy, compression-type vests can help your dog relax.

Create a safe, quiet area ahead of time with familiar bedding, white noise, calming music, or enrichment.

Some pet owners report positive results with CBD calming treats.

If you have friends coming over for a 4th of July party, remember to keep BBQ scraps and holiday foods away from pets, remind guests to keep your fence gate(s) closed, and check your yard for fireworks debris afterward.

5 Montana Towns That Don't Disappoint On The 4th Of July Celebrations If it seems like it's harder to find genuine 4th of July fireworks displays, rodeos, parades, and celebrations - it's because it is. Several Montana towns, however, keep their Independence Day events on point and will not disappoint. Gallery Credit: mwolfe