MDT Proposes Law Enforcement Office at New Three Forks Rest Area

On Tuesday, the Montana Department of Transportation announced plans to add a law enforcement office to a new rest area located north of I-90 on the west side of US 287, just north of Wheat Montana in Three Forks. MDT and the Montana Rest Area JV Partners team will begin constructing the new Headwaters Rest Area in the coming week.

According to a press release, a law enforcement office will be added to Headwaters Rest Area. The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office, Montana Highway Patrol, and MDT Motor Carrier Services will use the shared office space to better serve the southern end of Broadwater County. The project marks the first time a law enforcement office has been added to a rest area in the state of Montana.

We heard the public’s concern about law enforcement’s challenges patrolling this part of the county loud and clear. MDT is committed to being a good neighbor and is excited to provide our law enforcement partners with office space to better serve the surrounding populations.

MDT Butte District Administrator William Fogarty said.

The proposed office addition is designed to accommodate up to four desks with internet connections for law enforcement personnel. There will be signs visible on the outside of the rest area that will note the agencies using the workspace.

I’m glad to be a part of this multi-agency effort to fulfill a community need. The law enforcement office space and consistent officer presence will contribute toward the infrastructure needed to better respond to area demands and the public safety concerns expressed by residents.

Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan said.

MDT and the Montana Rest Area JV Partners team will begin constructing the new rest area within the next week. Headwaters Rest Area will include modern designs and safety improvements including open sightlines for patrolling, security cameras, and LED lighting throughout the interior and exterior areas. The new rest area will ultimately replace the outdated and undersized rest area located at the 19th Avenue interchange in Bozeman.

