Meet Simpson, the New Grey Wolf Pup at ZooMontana

Exciting news today from ZooMontana. In a Facebook post from the Zoo they share the story of how the little baby grey wolf pup was found by a family near Condon, MT (a small, unincorporated community between Seely and Flathead Lake) and ended up in Billings at ZooMontana. The pup apparently got lost from his mom and wandered up the humans driveway. They waited to see if the pack would come back to get the little guy, and after the momma and company didn't return, they held onto the baby wolf for awhile. Eventually, they contacted Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks who sent a wolf specialist to the house to check out the situation.

Attempts were made to relocate the known mom/wolf pack in the area, but the search was unsuccessful. And that's how he ended up at ZooMontana. The pup, named Simpson, is not on exhibit yet, but will be soon once he gets acclimated to the rest of the Zoo's wolf population. ZooMontana is currently home to two other grey wolves, Kahlua and Kali. You can learn more about them HERE.

One of ZooMontana's biggest fundraisers, "A Wild Affair" is going digital this year, thanks to COVID-19. The online auction runs 6/26 - 6/29 and some of the featured items include: jewelry from Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers, a condo rental in Big Sky, Breakfast with the Bears, a Girls' Night Out package, artwork and so much more. You can preview auction items HERE.

ZooMontana is great for following social distancing guidelines. With 70 acres of trails and pathways there is plenty of room to maintain 6' distancing. The zoo recently attained AZA accreditation, which is a pretty big deal. If it's been awhile since you've been to the zoo, grab the kids and come check it out. I think you'll be impressed.