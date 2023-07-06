See: Wake up early and see all the beauty in nature in Billings & Montana
Are You An Early Riser & Like To Stroll Nature Or Even The CIty?
I've always been an early riser, since my early days as a morning newspaper boy, then the US Navy (no choice) and then a couple of decades doing morning radio. What's amazing is, I often wake up 20 to 30 minutes ahead of my 5:50am daily alarm clock, yes, I don't use one on the weekends, unless I have a tee-time or fishing plans.
Taking A Brisk Walk In The Morning Is Not Only A Good Way To Start Your Day But You Maybe Amazed By WHAT YOU MIGHT JUST SEE -
See all these incredible colors of all these flowers, not only is the smell amazing (in most situations) but the color of nature is just one small gift we still can enjoy, but often don't take the time to appreciate. BUT WE SHOULD!!
If go for a great game of golf and its early, take a few seconds between practice swings to look around and enjoy the smell & the beauty. Don't take too much time, especially if you are being backed up with a four-some behind you.
There Is Nothing Like Discovering Something New During A Weekend Hike
(B E A UTIFUL) *stole a line from Jim Carey
AND FINALLY - "NATURE" - This is the best part of most small town, cities and open roads all over America. Take Time To Enjoy What We've All Been Blessed WIth On Our Amazing Planet Earth.