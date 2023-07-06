Are You An Early Riser & Like To Stroll Nature Or Even The CIty?

I've always been an early riser, since my early days as a morning newspaper boy, then the US Navy (no choice) and then a couple of decades doing morning radio. What's amazing is, I often wake up 20 to 30 minutes ahead of my 5:50am daily alarm clock, yes, I don't use one on the weekends, unless I have a tee-time or fishing plans.

CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES loading...

Taking A Brisk Walk In The Morning Is Not Only A Good Way To Start Your Day But You Maybe Amazed By WHAT YOU MIGHT JUST SEE -

See all these incredible colors of all these flowers, not only is the smell amazing (in most situations) but the color of nature is just one small gift we still can enjoy, but often don't take the time to appreciate. BUT WE SHOULD!!

Visitors Enjoy Kasaoka Bay Farm Sunflower Festival Credit: Buddhika Weerasinghe / Getty Images loading...

Springtime tulip flowers against a blue sky in the sunshine Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Credit: Jeanna Fry Credit: Jeanna Fry loading...

Credit: Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media Credit: Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media loading...

If go for a great game of golf and its early, take a few seconds between practice swings to look around and enjoy the smell & the beauty. Don't take too much time, especially if you are being backed up with a four-some behind you.

Panoramic view of water hazards on a fairway golf course Sunshine Seeds loading...

Minigolf Course Imfoto // Shutterstock loading...

Will Kunkel // Shutterstock Will Kunkel // Shutterstock loading...

There Is Nothing Like Discovering Something New During A Weekend Hike

(B E A UTIFUL) * stole a line from Jim Carey

Credit: Gary Tognoni, Getty Images Credit: Gary Tognoni, Getty Images loading...

Hiking up Thinkstock loading...

Hiking Taller de Imagen, Getty Images loading...

AND FINALLY - "NATURE" - This is the best part of most small town, cities and open roads all over America. Take Time To Enjoy What We've All Been Blessed WIth On Our Amazing Planet Earth.

Emerald Lake on 4th of July Credit: Johnny Vincent loading...

Credit: cookelma, Getty Images Credit: cookelma, Getty Images loading...