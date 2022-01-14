Meow: Cats Live Longer in Montana Than Anywhere Else in America
THAT'S not something I would have guessed about Montana, but according to Readers Digest, Montana cats have an average lifespan of 14.3 years!
Who knew that's a full two years LONGER than the national average for cat lifespan? Seriously, Montana is a pretty wild place with some drastic weather. How on earth is MONTANA conducive to a long cat life?
(Montana is also a really great place for dogs in terms of long life span but that didn't surprise us one bit.)
When you do a simple Google search, the interwebs will tell you that a domesticated cat typically has a lifespan of 12 to 18 years...some breeds can live a lot longer than others, hence the large span.
Cats live longer in Montana, Colorado, Rhode Island, Illinois, and Nebraska. Interestingly, just 8% of cats are not spayed and neutered in Montana. (Mississippi is apparently the WORST place for a cat to live, and 20% of their cats are not spayed or neutered.)
Perspective on the averages: Indoor cats typically live between 10 and 15 years. Outdoor cats have a significantly shorter lifespan of 2 to 5 years. That certainly makes sense given the predators and weather issues that Montana has. (Don't forget - The Bridger Mountains is part of the migration route of the larges number of raptors in America!)
Have you been thinking about adopting a cat? Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter can help with that. (You'll need to make an appointment for adoptions at this time, FYI.)
- ADDRESS: 1549 E. Cameron Bridge Rd, Bozeman MT
- Tuesday – Sunday
- HOURS: 11:30am – 5:30pm (adoptions close at 5pm daily)
- EMAIL: frontdesk@heartofthevalleyshelter.org
- PHONE: 406.388.9399
- Fax: 406.388.2877
- MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT HEART OF THE VALLEY