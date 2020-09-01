Why It’s Good to Have More Than a Few Barn Cats

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

We had a good cat crop this year as you can tell by the picture. Now before you jump my ass about not having them spaded, keep in mind the survival rate of a barn cat. I'm guessing that only half will make it to spring. Predators, other cats, raccoons, traffic, drowning in stock tank etc.--it's tough being a farm cat. I got to tell ya I do not have a mice problem. They watch the haystacks like a hawk, or cat I guess. Some will be moved to the cattle ranch for pest control too, so see, that's why it takes so many. Just don't trip and fall and hit your head in the cattle barn or you'll never be the same. See ya tomorrow at 5.