Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are "California dreamin'." The country superstar is currently in Los Angeles, Calif., preparing for Sunday's (March 14) 2021 Grammy Awards, and she made the trip a family affair.

Lambert turned to Instagram on Thursday (March 11) to share a sweet snap of herself and her husband posing on a beachside balcony in front of a gorgeous sunset. "California dreamin,'" she captions the photo, also using the hashtags #GrammyWeek #backtowork #bluebird."

The couple will be appearing on the 2021 Grammy Awards' socially distanced red carpet together, the singer tells Entertainment Tonight. Lambert shares that she has a "sleek and sexy" dress that is red-carpet ready, "and a really hot husband who has a really nice suit, so we're good on that."

At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Lambert will be performing her most recent No. 1 hit, "Bluebird," which is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song; she's also up for Best Country Album for Wildcard. Her three nominations tie her with Ingrid Andress as the most-nominated country act of the night.

Lambert says her "Bluebird" performance, which will reunite her with her band, will be "feminine and beautiful," adding, "There's an energy with my band and I, because we haven't played 'Bluebird,' really, since it's been 'Bluebird.' So we're really happy to be up there and playing music."

When "Bluebird" topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2020, it became Lambert's first No. 1 single on the chart as a solo artist since 2012's "Over You."