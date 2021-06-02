Miranda Lambert’s Husband Says He’ll ‘Do the World a Favor’ and Not Sing Anymore

Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, made headlines earlier this week when he jumped on stage to sing with her in public, but in a new post to social media, he says he'll probably leave the singing to the professionals in the future.

McLoughlin surprised guests at the VIP party to celebrate the opening of Lambert's new bar in downtown Nashville, Casa Rosa, on Tuesday night (May 25), by taking the stage alongside Lambert to sing a karaoke rendition of "Summer Nights," the classic Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta duet from the hit 1978 film Grease.

Though McLoughlin didn't appear to be a trained singer, he acquitted himself well on the song, which made waves online and was widely reported. But in a post to Instagram on Thursday (May 27), he humorously warns fans not to get used to it.

McLoughlin begins his message by gushing about his wife.

"Could not be any more proud for @mirandalambert on the opening of her bar on Broadway @casarosanashville," he writes to accompany a photo of himself and Lambert on stage. "The love for your art and the passion to stay true to who you are shine in every step of this establishment."

"You’ll forever be the Sandy to my Danny but I’ll do the world a favor and let @johntravolta keep singing that one," he finishes.

The opening was a star-studded affair that also featured performances from Darius Rucker, Pistol Annies and more. Ingrid Andress, Kid Rock, Hardy, Lindsay Ell and Jon Pardi were also on hand for Lambert's big night.