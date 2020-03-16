Out of tragedy comes triumph. For Miranda Lambert, that triumph is courtesy of her fans, who have helped to raise $80,000 for animals impacted by a devastating tornado that swept through the Nashville area on Tuesday, March 3.

Lambert took to Twitter this week to thank her fans for raising the large sum of money for the animals impacted by the tornado:

"I always say country music fans are the best. This is why," she says, also revealing that her charity, MuttNation, as well as Tractor Supply and Join Generous have matched the funds raised.

Lambert's MuttNation also gave animals affected by the tornado a big boost by supporting Metro Animal Care & Control. At least 24 people died in the tornado, which destroyed dozens of homes and buildings.

Nashville — along with the country music community — quickly came together, with singers like Brandi Carlile and Ashley McBryde headlining a tornado relief concert. Taylor Swift stepped up to donate $1 million, while Chris Young donated $50,000 and Dan + Shay supported relief efforts with a $100,000 donation.