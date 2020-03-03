Maren Morris believes the tornado that ripped through Nashville on Tuesday morning missed her block by inches. Many of her neighbors weren't so lucky.

As of 10AM CT on Tuesday morning (March 3), 19 people were confirmed dead across four middle Tennessee counties, with the majority (14) of those deaths in Putnam County, two hours east of Nashville.

Two people were killed in East Nashville, per the Tennessean (quoting a Tennessee Emergency Management Agency spokesman). That's where artists like Morris and husband Ryan Hurd, Abby Anderson and more live.

Artist Brett Kissell lives in Germantown, an area on Nashville's north side. The storm started west of town and tore through west Nashville before clipping northern downtown and continuing through East Nashville's Five Points area before moving east to Mt. Juliet and then Putnam County.

Dierks Bentley was flying home as the storm began. He shared his harrowing account on social media on Tuesday morning. His tweet is first followed by an overhead video of what the airport he flew into looks like now. Bentley shares that his drummer lost his house in the storm.

Brothers Osborne and Kacey Musgraves are two others with previously known connections to East Nashville who've checked in as safe. Among the buildings destroyed is the Basement East, a very popular music venue in East Nashville.